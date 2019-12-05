Red-hot Manning hits form

The leading four contenders all won on a night when all five matches ended in 4-1 scorelines.

Leaders Chelmarsh B’s 4-1 win came against St John’s B, with Gary Smith, Mike Rogers, Paul Manning and Simon Thomas hardly troubled in their frames.

The pick of the four was that played by Manning, who knocked in a 54 break. Smith also enjoyed a run 34.

Surprisingly, Chris Lewis was Chelmarsh’s ‘fall guy’, losing on the final black to Kevin Smith who provided St. John’s with their consolation.

Shifnal B continue to apply the pressure at the top after seeing off Alveley C.

Carl Walker took the opener for Shifnal, but then Reg Burton upset the form book with the aid if a fine 34 clearance to beat the previously unbeaten Chris Petford and make it 1-1.

Mick Mancini and Beamer Jones then claimed hard-fought wins before Ian Postans took the final frame of the night.

St. John’s A’s 4-1 win came at the expense of Maddocks who, perhaps, in all honesty, deserved more from the game.

There were comfortable victories for James Allington and Josh Summers, but the next two frames that also went St. John’s way both finished on the final black.

Tim Steele got back to ways against Andy Garbett while Dave Summers beat Tommy Hampson.

Ben Godding provided Maddocks with some consolation by taking the last frame.

Broseley B beat their A side with Andy Carson, Owen Hughes, Craig Griffiths and Nick Carson the men on target.

Cameron Barden took the final frame to ensure the A team remain top of the Second Division.

Highley WMC were the only Second Division team to record a win, which came at the expense of Chelmarsh D 4-1.

Mark Borland, Fraizer Spragg, Dan Harris and Chris Owen were on form for Highley.