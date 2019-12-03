Westwood makes instant impact

Westwood scored on his debut, as the West Midlands Premier Division leaders continued their perfect start to the campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Darlaston Town.

And, Carter has admitted that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity of signing the former Wolves Sporting, Stafford Rangers and AFC Telford striker who has shown that he is a prolific goal scorer at this level.

“We’ve had more or less the same group of lads from pre-season,” said Carter. “We didn’t want to add any more, but when someone like Dan comes available, you can’t say no.

“It’s a huge coop for us, Westie is an out and out goalscoring machine. I have to say thanks to Andy Carrier who managed to get the deal done.

“We already have two fantastic in-form strikers in Tom Hill and Kyle Montague, and Westie will add healthy competition.”

After Westwood had equalised, Hill hit the winner as the visitors made it 13 wins on the bounce and maintained their 12-point lead over second-placed Bewdley Town.

Attention switches to the Shropshire Senior Cup tonight, as the Reds host Ellesmere Rangers and Carter is ready to show the extent of his side’s strength in depth.

“I’ll definitely ring the changes,” said Carter. “Give some of the lads in the squad some game time, but it’s a local derby and we want to progress.

“There is quality all over the park. We’ve got healthy competition across the team. We’ve got players fighting for the shirts.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Wem Town narrowly lost 1-0 to second-placed Bewdley Town. United were beaten 5-0 at home to unbeaten Wolverhampton Casuals.

Shawbury will look to get back on track when they host Darlaston Town in the league this evening.

And, AFC Bridgnorth fell to a 5-1 defeat away to Worcester Raiders.