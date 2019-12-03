Improving Rangers reel off fourth consecutive victory

Courtney and Brown have sparked an impressive response since taking charge at the Beech in October following the departure of Mick Cutler and Ryan Butcher and saw their charges reel off a fourth straight win on Saturday.

Rangers had to withstand a spirited fightback at home to West Didsbury & Chorlton before clinching a 3-2 win.

The home side looked set for a comfortable victory after two goals from Jack Briscoe, the second via the penalty spot, and one from Brendon Price had put them 3-0 up on the hour.

The visitors rallied and reduced the deficit through James Cottee and Matthew Eckersley, but Rangers successfully saw out the final few minutes to secure the three points.

The win moved them to within two points of St Martins, with two games in hand. St Martins’ clash away to Alsager Town was postponed.

FC Oswestry Town missed out on the chance to climb back into pole position when they were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Stone Old Alleynians.

Alleynians led after 11 minutse through David Ablewhite, but Chris Sergeant netted an equaliser for Town midway through the opening half.

Town are a point behind title favourites Vauxhall Motors and have played four games more than the leaders.