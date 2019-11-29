Shropshire Shufflers eye promotion

Both teams sailed through wet conditions and two water splashes on their way to victories in the division 2 fixture at Dolgellau.

The men are dominating and are over 250 points clear and look certain for promotion. The women are up to third and are still in with a good chance of doing the same.

Adam Allison made another top ten finish coming home in 9th place. He was swiftly followed by Thomas Vaughan who had an auspicious debut finishing in 10th, while other scorers were Paul Aston (27th) and Phil Jones (47th).

Joel Bishton, Euan Balmer, Calvin Wright, Rees McIvor, Greg Williams, Nick Pollock, Simon Meredith, John Short, Elliot Davies, Ian Teague, Charlie Holland and Ben Banks all competed strongly in waterlogged conditions.

For the women, Jan Cook raced home strongly in 16th place, closely followed by Claire McCarthy (21st) and Nicola Bishton (32nd) in a team performance that will no doubt be turning heads in Division 1.

Other finishers making a splash were Heather Fras, Victoria Addison, Niki Wilkinson, Moyna Richey, Angie Cathrow and Marilyn Hunt.

Iain Day completed the Shufflers contingent, as he finished 13th in the male over 65 race.