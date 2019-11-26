Meole find their form to climb off the bottom

There were good wins for the leaders’ Steve Farmer and Jon Hedger, while Dan Manning and Craig Charles took frames for Harlescott.

Preston Brockhurst A won 4-1 at Condover A to leapfrog their hosts into second place.

Preston’s strong performance was led by a close win for Pip Higgins, 41-34.

Glyn Buckley and Arn Mulligan also picked up victories, while Charlie Hughes stopped the whitewash.

Russ Worrall kept in touch with Martin Young to secure Harlescott D’s first point against Bagley A – winning 46-45.

Alan Ball showed his quality to win 63-42 and get Bagley on the board, despite the best efforts Steve Stubbs.

And Alan Childs was also on target, with his seventh win of the season, as Harlescott pulled away with breaks of 22 and 18 in a victory over Colin Vaughan.

Wem United Services Club B edged out Beaconsfield D 3-2, with a big win for Wem’s Peter Madden, 87-10, making the difference.

Wem’s other winner was Ian Bailey, who hit a break of 25, while Tony Antrobus and Graham Archer were on target for the visitors.

Old Shrewsbury A moved up to fourth with a whitewash of Harlescott E.

Craig Weaver was the best winner, 42-23, with back-up from Tony Bennett, Rob Bebbington and Tony Preece.

Martin Reader made the difference as Meole G beat Unison E 3-2 – his excellent 65-12 win the largest among three other tight frames. The other Meole winner was Bryan Price, while Martin Cane and Alan Thomas scored for Unison.