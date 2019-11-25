Rowlings reflects first foray into the British championships

The Newport teenager entered the National Superstock 600 championship for 2019, having impressed on the club racing seen.

After claiming the MRO National 600 championship last year, he decided to move up another level to race on the national stage.

The 18-year-old had previously enjoyed two wildcard entries, on his 675 Triumph, but was still entering the 2019, with the Bernard Elliott Racing (BER)/Steve Jordan Motorcycles Racing Team, as novice.

The team, which has backed Rowlings for the last two years during his club racing campaigns, was making its debut in the BSB championship and yet Rowlings was still able to come away from the championship with some top results.

"It hasn’t been the easiest of seasons learning some new tracks and having a few crashes hampered my learning curve but every round I’ve gone faster than I did in previous years and gained plenty of experience in my first year at BSB," he said.

"Even with missing four rounds towards the end of the year I showed I have the pace to run at the front, which gives me huge confidence going into the 2020 season.

"I can’t thank Bernard Elliot Racing and Steve Jordan Motorcycles enough for giving me a great bike this year and supporting me through out."

Rowlings came away from his debut BSB campaign with a superb ninth place during the final round. Picture: Mitch DuCran

Rowlings began racing in 2010, aged 10, in the Fab Racing British Minimoto Championship.

He took a few years off while playing for Aston Villa football academy but in 2013 decided to quit football and concentrate on racing.

Rowlings scooped his first championship soon after, picking up the Fab Racing Junior B British Minimoto Championship, and moved on to ACU Kawasaki Junior Cup, finishing third in his first year and then a close second in 2015.

A change in series, however, soon brought more success as Rowlings lifted the EDIasia National Sub64 Championship at the first time of asking, finishing on the podium in every race he started.

But his goal was always to race in BSB and after securing yet another title in 2018, he made the step up - and saved his performance for last.

"The last round of the season couldn’t have gone better for us," he said.

"Being fast in tough conditions in practice set us up well for my best qualifying of the season in ninth.

"We knew going into the race it was going to be dry and harder to stay with the front group than it would be if it was wet having not been up the front all year.

"But I got a good start and managed to get away with the leaders.

The Newport teenager entered the National Superstock 600 championship for 2019. Picture: Mitch DuCran

"I tried to break into the front group getting up to seventh at one point but got pushed back to ninth, which I where i crossed the line.

"However, ninth position and third fastest lap time felt like a win to me and the team.

"We are already looking on to next year where we look to race in British Superbikes again and take what we learned this year to show what we can really do.

"But with our funds already being stretched we are looking for any companies who could come on board to help us out."

Any sponsors wishing to support Rowlings during this 2020 campaign is asked to email