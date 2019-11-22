Shropshire's Hugh Jaques is a big hit for GB

Shrewsbury-born Jaques helped Great Britain’s over-40s team finish sixth out of 21 nations in their category at the International Tennis Federation’s Young Seniors World Championships in Miami.

One of four players selected, Jaques won all three of the matches he played as GB secured group victories over Australia and Estonia and, after losing to Netherlands in the quarter-finals, beat USA and lost to Denmark in the play-offs to decide fifth to seventh place.

“Overall, it was a really great experience,” said Jaques. “The tournament was played in an excellent spirit.”

A member of the Shropshire side which gained promotion in the LTA’s annual over-35s at County Cup at Eastbourne in August, Hugh relished the opportunity to represent GB and said it was a real honour.

He first picked up a racket at Baschurch Tennis Club, his local club, aged eight and then played regularly at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club and was men’s singles champion for three successive years before studying at Nottingham University.

Having represented Shropshire from the age of 12, he won a combined total of 16 Shropshire County Closed titles in singles and doubles at junior and senior level.

He has been playingsenior tennis since 2013, winning the British indoor and clay court doubles title in 2017, while he was runner-up in the grass court and clay court singles a year earlier. He has a senior world ranking high of three in over-35s doubles and 82 in over-35s singles.