Moreton Hall student earns an England call

The Academy recognises the most promising talent at regional level and offers a direct route into the England set-up.

England’s U19s are currently fourth in the world after competing in the World Championships, Canada.

Kennedy who is currently vice captain of Moreton Hall’s first team, said: “Being selected for the U19 England Lacrosse National Academy has been something I have wished to achieve from a very young age and have been working towards for many years.

“I was extremely nervous prior to the trial, but the adrenaline kicked in and I soon felt very confident. The trial took place over a weekend in Nottingham during which we focused on defensive work. It was really useful to hear new ways and ideas of defending which will help develop my play in the future.”

“The weekend was very tiring but I learnt lots and I am very excited to continue training with these coaches for the following years.”

Hollie Harrington, head of lacrosse coaching at Moreton Hall, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Maddie. She is an extremely focused and dedicated player and I am so pleased for her that national coaches have recognised how talented she is.

“As a school, this means we now have four players in the U19 England National Academy, the highest number of players we have ever had, and for such a small school this is fantastic.”