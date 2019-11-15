Hollies Tennis Club's finals day proves to be a smash hit

The duo made light of the miserable weather that saw players battling against the rain, to reign on court.

Snaith and Robinson took the honours in the senior singles champions and then paired up with Hannah Jones and Peter Egerton, respectively, to claim victory in the doubles competitions.

And there was more success for Snaith as she also claimed the Egerton Cup.

Club members had been playing throughout the summer to secure their places, which set up an exciting day of action.

The mixed doubles title was taken by Pam Dodd and Michael Shrimplin while Egerton and Liz Allwood came out victorious in the chairman’s monthly tournament.

The introduction of plate competitions, which were won by Hannah Jones and Elliot Hall, meant more members could experience the excitement of playing in front of spectators. A total of 10 matches were played on all three courts.

There was also a record breaking turnout for the junior championships, with 35 players aged between six and 14 years entering. Under the watchful eye of coaches Thierry Piangnee and Ollie Gwilt the youngsters served up an extremely high standard of tennis.

The winners were Brady Hewitt (mini red), Harry Mellor (mini orange), Maddie Connor (girls’ yellow ball) and John Chapman (boys’ yellow ball).

Advertising

Alongside the different championships, the annual Egerton Cup was held in memory of Steve Egerton.

Last year the cup was fittingly won by Louise Moseley and Pete Egerton, son of Steve, who would have no doubt been proud to see his name on the trophy.

This year, however, Snaith and Simon Bate came out on top.

Following all the action there was time to announce the Clubman and Club Lady of the Year, which where awarded to Shrimplin and Sandra Logan.

Advertising

The club placed on record congratulations to everyone who not only played, but umpired, organised the raffle and provided prizes.

The Hollies Tennis club Held their their Junior and Senior Championships in September. It was the largest turn out in the junior section ever. 35 players aged between 6 and 14 years played some extremely high standard tennis during the day. Under the watchful eye of their Coaches Thierry Piangnee and Ollie Gwilt. The eventual Champions were.

Mini Red: Brady Hewitt.

Mini Orange: Harry Mellor.

Yellow Ball.boys: John Chapman . Girls: Maddie Connor.

The next day, Sunday saw the Senior Championships. Whilst the rest of the county enjoyed beautiful sunshine, It was a horrid wet day over The Hollies Tennis Club on Tarporley Road, rain fell from Dawn till Dusk. Members had been playing the rounds during the summer to secure their places in the final. It was an exciting day with new partnerships and new Champions. The introduction of a plate competition meant more members could enjoy the excitement of playing in front of spectators. A total of 10 matches were played on all 3 courts. And above all New prizes and a new organizing team. Congratulations to everyone who not only played but umpired, organised the raffle, provided the prizes and the buffet tea. As always a wonderful team spirit at the Hollies Tennis club.

Winners were

Ladies Singles Claire Snaith

Men’s Singles Dominic Robinson

Ladies Doubles Claire Snaith and Hannah Jones

Men’s Doubles Dominic Robinson and Peter Egerton.

Mixed Doubles Pam Dodd and Michael Shrimplin.

Chairman’s monthly tournament was won by Peter Egerton and Liz Allwood

Mike Shrimplin and Sandra Logan where voted Club Man and Club Lady of the Year

The Egerton Cup 2019 ( in memory of Steve Egerton) Was won by Claire Snaith and Simon Bate.