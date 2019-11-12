Bob Adams set to screen a video nasty

The director of rugby intends to hold a full video review of the 24-13 reverse when his squad reconvene on Thursday night, having cancelled tonight’s session to allow a “cooling-off” period after a third straight loss to their county rivals.

Not for the first time in recent meeting, Adams felt his team were guilty of abandoning the gameplan against the All Blacks.

He said: “We played a different style of rugby to the way we had trained and played straight into Bridgnorth’s hands.

“We have given the players some time off to think things over and give everyone a chance to take a step back.

“But on Thursday night I am going to want answers as to why, for the second time running against Bridgnorth, we ended up playing a style of rugby which does not suit us.

“The instructions we had given the players were not followed.”

Newport have a reputation for playing an open, expansive type of rugby and have finished among the top two points scorers in the Midlands Premier Division in each of the last two seasons.

But on Saturday they found themselves sucked into a ground battle and Adams said: “We played tight. It’s disappointing to see a group of players who should know better end up making the same mistake again.

“Once they go out onto the pitch the decision-making is down to them and we managed to make life very hard for ourselves. We could have no complaints about the result.”