Luke Woodhouse claims Open success

Woodhouse, who currently sits 71st in the PDC rankings, picked up the trophy and £500 in prize money and after defeating Kev Garcia in the final, at the Last Inn, Hengoed.

Woodhouse has qualified for this year’s PDC World Championships, which sees 96 top players battle it out at the Alexandre Palace in London.

And he showed his quality with a world class three-dart average of 114 in the final, with his winning legs being won in 12, 18, 13, 11, 12 darts.

In addition to the high quality arrows, several big names were on show for spectators.

In the earlier rounds, ex-world champion Richie Burnett was knocked out by former World Masters quarter finalist Ian Jones 4-3.

There were fears that the event wouldn’t go ahead, with many not being able to travel because of awful weather - but in the end around 40 players participated in a fantastic day of darts.