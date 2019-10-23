In-form Barn boys bag Shield success

The Shrewsbury Sunday League Division One leaders powered through to the second round of the A Rogers Memorial Shield on the back of a 5-1 triumph at Coton Rovers.

Arron Gough was the star man for Barn with a hat-trick. Tom Howells and James Brett added to Gough’s haul, with Paul Henderson bagging a consolation goal for Rovers.

Charlie Warren was another player celebrating a treble as Charles Darwin progressed at the expense of Premier Division rivals Telegraph.

Scott Hames joined Warren on the scoresheet in the 4-1 success. Scott Wigley scored for the visitors.

Instones United eased to a comfortable 6-1 success at Ellesmere Sunday.

Division One outfit Harlescott Rangers pushed Premier boys Cruckton Rovers all the way before finally going down 4-2.

Dan Parry bagged both goals for Harlescott, but strikes from Connor Courtney, Harry Morris, Christian Oldham and Matt Owen saw Rovers through.

In round one of the SHB Management Trophy, goals from Jack Peaky and Chris Durman saw Bull Athletic beat Dolphin 2-0.

Coleham went down 3-2 at home to 10-man Dun Cow Youth 3-2.

Charlie Fletcher, Sam Pugh and Lewis Rivetts found the net to see the visitors into the next round. Perry Jones and Tom Fryer struck for the home side.

Dorrington edged a keenly-contested clash with Brockton Rovers at the Maitlands.

A strike from Mathew Cole and a Richard Lock tap in cancelled out an effort from Rovers’ Max McLaughlin.

Smoke Stop crashed 9-3 at home to Sundorne Village.

Ant Higgins, Jim Haley and Ed Danks all struck twice for Sundorne, while Ben Mathews, Nathan Groome and Sam Smout netted once each.

Smoke Stop’s goals came from John Hitchen (two) and Joe Collins.

Coracle Colts were steamrollered by an in-form Steam Wagon outfit.

The visitors powered into the next round on the back of a 7-3 success with Zeke Mellor, Sam Crumpton and Joe Edwards all scoring twice, and Sam Jones once. Dan Haley, Alex Ryder and Ryan Mansell found the net for the home side.

Josh Kinsey, Sam Jones, Charlie Harding and Kieran Peck bagged the goals that earned Beaten Track a 4-1 success against Monkmoor at SCAT. Alex Bradley netted Monkmoor’s consolation.