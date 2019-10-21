Dawson back on track with title after time out

The Chelmarsh ace had already won two East Midlands Racing Association club titles this year before deciding to return Wales for the final round of the Wirral 100.

Dawson, who is still getting to grips with his 1000cc-powered Aprilia motorbike having taken a out from racing, has shown no rustiness at all during the 2019 campaign.

In fact, Dawson admitted this year had probably been the best of his fledgling career to date and he already has a few ideas lined for a return to action in 2020.

"I hadn’t ridden at Anglesey for about four or five years but this time it was also on a 1000cc Aprilia, which can be a bit of a handful," he said.

Louis Dawson, from Chelmarsh, has been in sublime form this year and added the Anglesey Grand title to his list of trophies. Pictures: Steve Snelling

"After arriving on the Friday, we did two practice sessions and it went okay but I knew I had a lot of learn.

"We went there for a bit of practice really, just to try somewhere different on the new bike.

"I help out a British Superbike (BSB) team, In Competition, who were at Anglesey too. I’ve known team boss Ian Newton for years, when I used to ride 450cc Aprilias, so I decided to come along too.

"It meant I went there with no pressure on me but just with the remit to have a bit of fun."

Dawson was still getting to grips with riding the 1000cc Aprilia around the circuit come race day and knew he would would be up against some quality riders too for the finale.

Saturday was qualifying and he managed to secure sixth and then finished fifth in the opening race, in the Powerbike class, which used as a warm up for the main Anglesey Grand races the following day.

"I kept getting quicker throughout the race and my times eventually placed me in fifth for the second race, which was wet," said Dawson.

"I’d never ridden this Aprilia in the wet but it went really well I eventually moved up to third at the finish.

"After a bit more practice on the Sunday morning and then qualified second for the opening Anglesey Grand race and we also decided to make a few changes with the set up.

"Anthony Johnson, who competes in the National Superstock 1000, was also forced to pull out of the race and I knew how quick he was.

"The first race was not dry or wet in all places, and as I was still getting to grips with riding in the wet, I was happy to finish in second, just 0.2 seconds behind first – and again I just kept feeling better and better during the race.

"It also meant I started pole for the final race of the weekend, which had been reduced to 10 laps because of the weather."

And just before the final race, Dawson and his team made the master stroke of heading out with wet front tyre and slick rear tyre.

Dawson with the Anglesey Grand trophy. Picture: Steve Snelling

"It was a last minute decision but it paid off as we won by more than 16 seconds," he said.

"In terms of trying to improve my riding on the Aprilia, the whole weekend went really well for me.

"I think that’s it for the year although I will be helping out the BSB team at Brands Hatch. After that, we’ll probably go testing in Spain.

"I’m not sure what championships I’ll be entering but I might enter the BSB as a wildcard next year.

"The year out, after having a crash in Spain, has really worked out well for me – in fact, it’s probably been my best season so far."

Alun Brooks was also back out on the circuits, having enjoyed success on the roads all year, returning with plenty of success too.

Welshpool's Alun Brooks ended the weekend with two class victories. Picture: Steve Snelling

The Welshpool star was back on his Heattech 650 machine, finishing with two first places and a second place in Supertwin class.

He also entered the Junior Open and had been leading from the start until the final corner when an electrical fault caused his bike to lose power.

"I meant I was beaten on the line by a 600cc, a more powerful bike," he said. "It was mixed weather conditions again so I don’t think anyone enjoyed the racing!"

Brooks rounded off his positive campaign with 10th, sixth and third place finishes in the Formula 600 races, as well as a 10th and 9th in the Anglesey Grand.

Meanwhile, veteran rider Telford racer Geoff Martin ended his season racing at Darley Moor finishing second over all in the Classic & Forgotten Era 501cc–1300cc class over the same weekend.