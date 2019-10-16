United hit six of the best

The Herefordshire League Premier Division title hopefuls took their league form into HFA County Challenge action as they eased to a 6-1 win against Fownhope.

And once again sharp-shooter Joshua Carpenter was among the goals.

The prolific marksman took his tally for the season to 14 from just six outings with a double.

Carpenter's partner in crime, Craig Breakwell, also struck twice to make it seven for the season. SteveEddies-Davies and Ben Slingsby completed the scoring for United.

In the league, Ludow Colts were edged out at home by Malvern Town Reserves in a keenly-contested clash.

In a game littered with yellow cards, sin bins and a sending off, Colts went down 3-2.

Malvern appeared to be heading for a comfortable victory after establishing a 3-0 lead early in the second half.

But Colts battled on and dragged themselves back into the contest with a header from Jack Gittoes.

With the clock ticking down, Colts were awarded a penalty after a handball in the area, which resulted in a red card and Malvern reduced to 10 men.

Simon Bradley calmly convert the spot-kick to make it 3-2 but the visitors saw out the game to bag the points.

Ludlow Colts Reserves are up and running in Division One after recording their first league win of the season.

They ran out 2-1 winners in their basement battle with hosts Hereford City.

City struck first against the run of play and there was another blow for Ludlow when Scott Guilbert missed a penalty.

But debutant Josh Williams then struck to level the scores and Ludlow's pressure was rewarded when Josh Ashton netted with a back post header to clinch the points.

The win lifted Ludlow off the foot of the table and above their hosts.