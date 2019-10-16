Compasses bearing up well in their title push

The Division Three outfit are setting a blistering pace at the top of the table with six wins from six games.

They extended their perfect record at the weekend with a resounding 7-1 victory at home to previously unbeaten Steam Wagon.

Matt Teggin took the individual plaudits with an impressive hat-trick while Ebriham Sahateh struck twice.

Martin Maddocks and Jack Heath completed the scoring for Compasses, who are now nine points clear of Wagon although they have two games in hand.

Beaten Track are another side yet to drop a point. They made it three wins from three league outings courtesy of a hard-earned success away to Dolphin.

Anthony McNaught netted a treble for Dolphin, but still ended up on the losing side as two goals each from Sam Jones and Andrew Simpson saw the Track boys head home with the points.

James Cross and Perry Jones found the net to earn Coleham a 2-0 success against Dun Cow Youth at Lythwood.

Coracle Colts have moved to the front of the pack in Division Two.

Colts continued their push for glory by beating Bull Athletic 6-2.

Ryan Kenny added another three goals to his already impressive tally with Connor Davies, Alex Ryder and Mark Murch also on target. Gaz Bromley and Rob Wallace replied for the visitors.

Bottom-of-the-table Brockton Rovers bagged their first league victory of the season – and in some style.

They out-foxed their opponents Fox Wem to record an emphatic 9-0 win.

Four-goal Maz McLaughlin led the way while Robbie Hartshorn scored twice and Nathan Hughes, Jamal Adams and Mikey Booth one each.

Dorrington also picked up some welcome points, beating the Brick 5-1 at the Maitland.

Matt Cole, with two, Rich Bebbington, Steve Mathews and Dan Morgan did the damage for the hosts. Alex Williams replied for the Brick.

In Division One, leaders Red Barn were made to fight all the way to extend their 100 per cent record.

Barn came from 2-1 down to beat Coton Rovers 3-2 in a game that was marred by a nasty ankle injury to Rovers’ Mark Chatwin.

Rovers where leading 2-1 when the accident occurred and did not have a replacement. Barn rallied and went on to claim a sixth straight victory thanks to goals from Henry Titley-Wall, Tom Howells and Sean Gough. Alex Beddoes and John McKee scored for Rovers.

Dun Cow and Saha Peacock battled out a draw 2-2.

Pete Crech and Dan Simpson notched for Dun Cow, while Matt Anderton bagged a brace for improving Saha.

Ellesmere are looking strong and added another three points to their tally by beating the Beeches 5-0.

Tristian Scott Lloyd and Brendon Price both scored twice with Will Herber adding the other goal.

Bull in the Barne fought all the way against Boars Athletic but finally succumbed to a Nathan Gregson goal.

Beacon have climbed to the top of the Premier Division.

A goal each from Jack Griffiths and Glenn Evans saw them to a 2-0 triumph against The Charles Darwin and into pole position.

Telegraph went down at 3-1 at home to improving Loppington Wem.

Luke Steely, Jake Brown and George Kitchen struck for the Wem boys with Mat Davies replying.

Cruckton Rovers beat Norbury 5-1 thanks to two goals from Alex Adams and one each from Matt Jones, Evan Simms and Harry Morris. Josh Ashley grabbed a consolation effort for Norbury.