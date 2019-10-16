Champions hit the goal trail

The reigning champions put bottom-of-the-table Brown Clee to the sword as they powered to a 12-1 victory.

Hat-trick heroes James Jehu and Aaron Pinches shared top billing for the champions.

Hamish Gwynne-Porter and Ryan Mansell both scored twice with Dominic Hall and Carl Rogers completing the scoring.

The victory leaves Juniors in third place, five points behind leaders Wellington Amateurs Development but with three games in hand.

Wellington were 3-2 winners at Prees United, with Mike Evans grabbing two of the visitors' goals.

Second-placed Gobowen Celtic were also 3-2 winners on the road at Telford Juniors Reserves

Luke Dwyer, George Hughes and Ben Pierpoint netted for Celtic. Oliver Goodrich and Nicholas Walsh replied for the home side.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors are sitting fourth in the table following a 4-1 home win against Stoke Heath.

St Martins Village and Hopesgate United were involved in a thrilling clash that ended all square at 5-5.

Marcus Ashley helped himslef to a hat-trick for United.

Jayme Duncan-Emery, John Matthews and Shaun Davies found the back of the net to secure Madeley Sports a 3-1 win away to Albrighton.