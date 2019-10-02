Shrewsbury Storm net a cash boost

Shrewsbury Storm have been backed with £1,000 from Persimmon Homes West Midlands. The donation comes as part of the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative, where two groups are chosen every month to receive a match-funded donation of up to £1,000.

The team, run entirely by volunteers, fields men’s, ladies and junior teams from under-eight to under-16. The funding will help existing players train as coaches.

Diane Lyes, a spokesperson for the club, said: “There are many benefits to membership of Shrewsbury Storm, and the club is actively seeking to attract more members from disadvantaged groups.

“The club is expanding rapidly, and members have doubled in the last two years which has placed a significant burden on the coaches. We would like to make it possible for some of our existing players to train as coaches by attending courses. We are also actively seeking to attract more members from disadvantaged groups.

“We are delighted to have been selected to receive Community Champions funding and can’t thank Persimmon Homes enough for its support.”

David Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “The Shrewsbury Storm Basketball Club plays an important role in the local community, so it has been our pleasure to reward them with £1,000. We hope local people will be able to benefit from the donation.”

For more information about the Community Champions programme and to apply for a donation, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.