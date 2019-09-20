The New Saints back on the road at Carmarthen

Second-placed Saints, a point behind leaders Barry Town United in the table, face Carmarthen Town at Richmond Park tomorrow (2.30pm).

Carmarthen have yet to win in the league this season, drawing three and losing three of their six games, but Scott Ruscoe – the TNS boss – stressed they have players capable of hurting teams.

Ruscoe said: “Neil Smothers has been on my pro-

licence course and is a really good young coach.

“He’s tried to turn things round at Carmarthen and do things his way, and credit to him with a lower budget than most I would suggest, so he’s doing a good job with what he’s got there.

“You look at the draw they had against Cardiff Met, a creditable draw, and they look sharp. They’ve got players in the team that can score goals. They’ve got Liam Thomas there, Declan Carroll’s there.

“They’ve got players that have got Welsh Premier League appearances and will hurt you if you’re not on your game.”

Saints equalised deep into stoppage time last time out at Cardiff Met, Keston Davies rescuing a point from a 1-1 draw in the closing stages in the Welsh capital.

“At the start of the game, yes, you want to win,” said Ruscoe. “But in the circumstances, scoring in the 90 plus fifth minute, is always good, it shows character.

“It shows the team don’t want to give up and the willingness to try and get wins from every single game.

“It shows a good character of the squad.”