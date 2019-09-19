Menu

Jessica Eley is national champion

Grassroots

A Shrewsbury gymnast has been crowned national champion in her own county.

Jessica Eley was crowned Over 18 Pro British Gymnastics champion at the British Adult Championships

Jessica Eley, who competes for Shrewsbury Gymnastics Academy and attends Shrewsbury High School, won the Over-18 Pro class at the British Adult Championships at Lilleshall National Sports Centre in Newport.

Flawless performances on beam, bars, floor and vault saw her top the podium, winning the category by nearly two whole marks.

The 18-year-old, who coaches as well as trains at the academy, hopes it will inspire the next generation.

Eley said: “It was a fantastic experience to compete in this competition for the very first time, I’m so grateful for all of the support during a busy year of A levels.”

