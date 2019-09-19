In-form Beardmore is the Shropshire star

The overall win in the North Shropshire Wheelers 25 event between Tern Hill and Shawbirch, was taken by Velotik Racing’s David Williams in a superb time of 52 minutes 46 seconds.

But Nova Raiders’ ace Beardmore was the pick of the ‘home’ riders and was pleased to record a personal best of 54:22.

Beardmore has recently made a comeback from injury and was delighted to come out on top of a quality field that included Matt Davies and reigning Shropshire best all-rounder Victor Chetta.

He said: “It was my first open event since March following injury, so I was very pleased with how the race went.

“I had been putting in some decent times in club 10s on a new bike so was hopeful of a PB. The weather was perfect, and I was amazed to go under 55 minutes and beat some strong riders.”

Davies had won rounds 13 and 14 but had to settle for the runner-up spot in 55:28, just pushing Chetta out by nine seconds.

He was complementary about the riders that beat him and enjoyed the course too: “Dave and Tim both did super rides. I was happy with my effort and chuffed to be near the front. A massive thank you to North Shropshire Wheelers for hosting the event and lovely not to face the Peplow pavé anymore”!

Chetta, meanwhile, couldn’t quite make the best of an almost perfect day despite recording a superb effort of 55:37. But despite finishing third county rider, the 16 points gained were enough to seal Friction Series silver.

Chetta explained how things didn’t quite go to plan: “Beforehand I thought conditions were near perfect so thought a ‘53’ was on cards but my legs didn’t co-operate on this occasion. I appreciated how well run the event was by the North’s and enjoyed cakes and conversation at HQ afterwards”. When told he had won Series Silver Chetta added: “I’m pleasantly surprised with this after what seems to have been a funny old season for me”.

Deb Hutson-Lumb found things hard going, but still posted an impressive actual time of 1:01:07 to show just why she’s Friction women’s champion for 2019, beating Alison Dockney into the runner-up spot despite her posting a good time of 1:05:55.

Hutson-Lumb wasn’t finished there as she also won the veterans’ race with an excellent standard of +13:37, which elevated her into the lead of the Veterans’ Series by 35 points.

with just one round to go. With so many riders taking advantage of conditions Hutson-Lumb had praise for North Shropshire Wheelers’ James Neale, who beat the hour on a road bike: “I was really pleased to get the Women’s overall and the County Veteran’s win. Despite the good conditions I found it really tough. My legs were not agreeing with my head that it was going to be a sub-hour ride! GA great course for a ‘25’ and it will be good to get an opportunity to ride it again next year. Congratulations to everyone who PB’d and also to James Neale who went under the hour on his road bike! Great event and great cake, thank you North Shropshire Wheelers and everyone involved”.

Another rider on a late season comeback took Veterans’ runner-up as Hutson-Lumb’s team-mate Andy Hazell put in a strong +13:13 challenge, pushing out Beardmore by seven seconds and making it a Nova Raiders’ one-two-three.

-2-3. Hazell commented: “I was pleased with the result, but as usual hoped to have been a bit quicker! A good day and event though, thanks to North Shropshire Wheelers and the marshals”.

Third-placed woman Helen Tudor had cause to celebrate as she did enough to capture Friction Women’s Series silver thanks to her 1:07:00 ride.

The SCCA Chair recognised the efforts of the volunteers helping to put on events when told of her win, stating: “I’m surprised to take second with so many good women riding. Congratulations to Deb on the Series win, she’s had a great season. Thank you to everyone involved in putting the events on”.

In the Friction Junior Series, Henri Bedford posted a superb PB of 56:38 to take fourth county spot overall.

The 15 year-old has got better and better as the season has progressed and despite some tiredness spilling over from the previous day his competitive spirit wouldn’t be quenched: “My legs were a little sore due to competing at Triathlon Relays the previous day in the heat so I was well pleased with my win, my Overall placing and with a PB. Thank you to North Shropshire Wheelers for hosting, and well done to all riders”.

There was one further medal decided without turning a pedal as 16 year-old Hafren CC rider Sam Holwill can no longer be caught and takes Friction Junior Bronze. When told he commented: “A bit of a surprise to get third in the Friction and Hydraulics Junior Series but I’m pleased nonetheless”.

