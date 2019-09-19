Menu

Advertising

AFC Bridgnorth Spartans keen to add numbers

By Lewis Cox | Grassroots | Published:

AFC Bridgnorth Spartans’ Soccer School is once again encouraging young girls to get into football.

Bridgnorth Wildcats

The club and coaching scheme hope to build on the success of England’s Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup this summer by calling for more Shropshire youngsters to join its ranks.

Sessions for ages between 3 and 12 begin on Saturday morning and run every weekend during school term time.

The classes include a mixed sessions for boys and girls for ages 5 and 11, which runs between 10-11am at £4 and the wildcats girls only session for 5 to 12-year-olds between 9-10am at £4 per session.

Classes for reception youngsters aged 3 to 5 runs from 9-9.45am at £3 per session.

The sessions are held at Oldbury Wells School East Side playing field where coaches include players from Wolves Ladies, West Bromwich Albion Ladies and Kidderminster Ladies. For more information visit @afcbridgnorthspartans on Facebook or call or message Sam Owen on 07715360808.

Grassroots
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News