Wolves beaten but have clean bill of health

Parrys International Wolves lost 48-42 at Peterborough and claimed a final consolation league point for their efforts.

It could’ve been more though as they led on five occasions before being pegged back by the hosts, who were desperate to finish on a high after a torrid first season back in the top flight.

Wolves were outgated by their opponents in heats 13 and 14 as Peterborough sealed victory with a race to spare.

But Adams insists a clean bill of health was always his priority with the all important play-offs just around the corner.

“Speedway is a dangerous sport and anything can happen at any time,” Adams said. “The principle objective was for everybody to get out of here fit and healthy which we’ve achieved.

“So it’s mission accomplished on that front and we’re relaxed and ready for the play-offs.”

No.1 Sam Masters missed the fixture as he accompanied his partner to hospital with the pair expecting their first child.

A major plus for the Monmore men was to see Kyle Howarth back on a bike just over two weeks since dislocating his shoulder.

The popular Mancunian battled hard for his five points and said he felt “good and comfortable.”

Wolves now wait to discover who their play-off semi-final opponents will be with either Swindon or Poole earning the right to choose.

Poole must win at King’s Lynn tomorrow to snatch top spot.