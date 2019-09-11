Stour are pipped on final day

The War Memorial Ground outfit came out second best in their last day championship shootout with Astwood Bank.

Stour had gone into the clash sitting top of the table but a below-par display against the side who had started the day one place below, saw Astwood Bank leapfrog them to take the title and secure a place in the end-of-season play-offs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Stour’s batting failed to fire as they lost wickets at regular intervals on the way to being bowled out for 119. Jitesh Jivan-Patel (22) was the only player to pass 20.

Dan Wale struck for Stour in the first over of Bank’s reply but Tom Underhill (71) then took charge to guide the hosts home by four wickets. Spinner Jujar Johal picked up 3-27.