‘Sharp’ Newport impress Adams

New signings, Sam Evans (twice), Joe Nixon and Ryan Crowley went over with tries while Alex Haselock added another at newly-promoted Kettering as Adams’ men came away with a 33-8 victory to get their Midlands Premier season up and running.

Adams, who is also a club coach. said: “I was relatively happy for the first game of the season. There were some good parts and some to work on.

“We’re probably three weeks behind in pre-season from where we’d like to be with some new lads that have come in, but they looked pretty sharp to be fair to them.

“Kettering looked well drilled but we found our way. We’ve changed our attack this year, added something to it, and I was pleased to see that work.

“In the first half, the forwards started to get a hold of the game which tied their defence and we scored a nice try before half-time in the corner.”

Newport fell behind from an early penalty but Jake Leonard’s quick-thinking with a tap penalty allowed Nixon to charge over the line for a debut try.

Haselock then found space on the wing for a well-timed score just before half-time.

A penalty at the breakdown cost Newport as Kettering scored their only try after half-time but the visitors changed tact and were decisive from there on in.

The ball was worked from right to left to Evans who went over in the corner before Sam Brown intercepted for Crowley to score his first try.

Evans added a fifth with his second score of the day following some more positive wing play to seal the win.

Adams added: “Sam Evans joined us this year, he’s got blistering pace and is a proper finisher. We worked the tries well, spread them across the pitch.

“We came through the middle and were clever, with some nice off-loads as well and we created space out wide.”

Newport will be made to wait a while for their first home clash at Forton Road this season. They head to South Leicester on Saturday for the second of back-to-back away trips before their opening Midlands Premier game at the Old Showground sees Nuneaton come to town on September, 21 (3pm kick-off).