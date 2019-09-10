Wood are looking good with two wins

Having beaten last year’s league winners, Shrewsbury Juniors, last time out, Wrockwardine produced a complete performance to edge a tight encounter with Celtic.

Kain Leusby bagged his second goal in as many weeks to put the hosts in front, before Owen Sheddon scored his first of the season to make sure of the points.

Juniors were in action themselves away at Wellington Amateurs Development, and returned to form with a comprehensive 7-1 win.

Daryl Rogers led the way with a hat-rick with the other goals coming from James Jehu (two), Mike Duncombe and Ryan Mansell.

The most entertaining game of the day was played out between Hopesgate United and Madeley Sports, with Madeley edging it 4-3 in the dying minutes.

In an end-to-end encounter, Hopesgate took the lead after 20 minutes through Joe Byers, before Madeley equalised and then scored again to lead 2-1 at the break – Mark Pritchard bagging both goals.

Hopesgate equalised from the spot through Wayne Edwards, but Jon Matthews edged Madeley back in front with 15 minutes to play.

Tom Sayce then levelled again for the home side with just five minutes to play only for Matthews to garb a winner with seconds left on the clock.

St Martins Village ran out 5-0 winners on the road at Albrighton. Luke Riley and Lee Morris put the visitors 2-0 up at the break, before an own goal and a Zakh Ward brace completed the scoring.

Prees were in devastating form at home against Brown Clee as they won 10-0.

The goals were shared between hat-trick men Ryan Embleton and Tom Clive, and Macaulay Clifton (two), Chris Owen and Jack Richards-Lyon.

Stoke Heath picked up their first win of the season as they won 4-1 against Telford Juniors Reserves.