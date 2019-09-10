Snailbeach hit form as they leave their rivals seeing Stars

Stars left Premier Division opponents Norbury seeing stars as they raced into a three-goal lead inside the first 15 minutes.

Craig Griffiths, Craig Harris and Adam Davies were the men who inflicted the early damage. And the contest was over just before half-time when Kingsley Brown added a fourth and final goal.

Norbury improved in the second half but squandered the chance of a consolation when they missed a penalty.

Beacon shone bright on the opening day thanks to a 5-0 success against Wem\Loppington. Glenn Evans scored twice with Steve Hole, Rich Lichfield and Paul McMullen also on the mark.

Brenden Price was the star of the show as Ellesmere Rangers Sunday eased to victory against Saha Peacock in Division One.

Price bagged a hat-trick in the 7-1 victory and was joined on the scoresheet by Will Gilbert, Tom Quamtrill, Matt Jones and Alex Colemere.

Harlescott Rangers went down 4-1 at home to Beeches Bay\Hill – Jamie Yapp (two), Charlie Williams and Connor Young were on target with Rangers’ consolation coming from Jake Wynn.

Boars Athletic and Coton Rovers fought out a 1-1 draw with both goals arriving in added time. Christian Wilkinson struck for Boars and Owen Millechope for the Rovers.

Advertising

Rock Rovers crashed 6-1 on home soil to Red Barn. Sean Gough (two), Tom Howells (two), Arron Gough and Joe Dalgardo netted for the Barn.

Coracle Colts’ Ryan Mansell produced the individual performance of the day.

Mansell found the back of the net five times to fire his side to a 7-1 victory over Monkmoor United in Division Two. Mark Murch and Mark Wigley added to Mansell’s haul.

Bull Athletic beat Brockton Rovers 4-0 thanks to strikes from Will Bourse (two), Chris Durnam and Gary Bromley.

Advertising

Fox Wem went down at home 3-2 to Minsterley Rangers.

Ian Finch and Billy Davies scored for the hosts but two goals from Tom Sayce and one from Toby Mansell saw Rangers head home with the points.

Hodnett recorded a comfortable 6-0 win against Dorrington with Archie Walkerdine, Nicky Parker, Dan Parker, Nathan Brayford, Connor Dunne and Jake Goddard all finding the net.

Sports Village made home advantage count by beating Dun Cow Youth 7-0.

Steam Wagon also found their shooting boots as they ran out 8-0 winners against Smoke Stop.