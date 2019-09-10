Sentinel run into form to finish fourth

A superb century from Craig Heath helped power them to a final-day victory at home to Wellington, extending their unbeaten run to five games.

Heath hit top form as he struck 14 fours and seven sixes on his way to 143 out of Sentinel’s total of 274. Opener Tom Matthews made 47.

An impressive bowling display then completed a good day for the home side.

Joe Yapp (4-34) and Jamie Wear (3-33) combined to help dismiss the visitors for 148 as Sentinel climbed above them in the standings.

Newport’s Mark Downes played a starring role as he brought the curtain down on his impressive career.

Downes has decided to call time on his playing days and bowed out in style against Madeley.

The seamer took 4-15 from14 overs as the visitors were rolled over for 82.

Nick Watkins (3-55) and Shabbir Khan (3-3) offered fine support with the ball.

Advertising

Am unbeaten 57 from Mas Hasnain then guided Newport to a comfortable nine-wicket success.

Whitchurch also signed off the summer on a winning note.

Daniel Bowen took the individual plaudits in their eight-wicket victory at home to Bomere Heath.

Bowen took 5-30 and Vansh Bajaj 3-16 as Bomere fell for 109 – Jonathan Clifton top scoring with 47. Matthew Batkin then led the victory charge with 58 at the top of the order.

Advertising

Allscott Heath produced a superb last-day display in their relegation shoot-out with St Georges.

Needing a victory to leapfrog their opponents and climb out of the bottom two, Allscott were on their game from the start with opener Carl Starling leading the way.

Starling stroked his way to a century, sharing an opening stand of 149 with Luke Thornton (58).

Jason Allen then added 31 as Allscott posted 241-5 from their 50 overs.

Thornton then completed a fine individual display by picking up 5-30, while Calum Stirling took 4-32 as St Georges succumbed for 100.