Brooks takes superb podium at first-ever Manx GP

Alun Brooks, from Welshpool, may have entered the Manx GP as a newcomer but he left as one of the fastest racers to have made their debuts on the island this year.

The Manx GP is raced around the the same famous 37.73-mile circuit used for the main TT races and Brooks not only came away with a third-place finish, he had also lapped at an average speed of more than 114mph by the end of the race fortnight.

Having obtained his entry earlier this year, Brooks also raced at the Southern 100 and Post TT races, in July and May respectively, to get used to riding on the roads.

But the shear scale of the TT track is a completely different animal so Brooks knew he would to do a lot of homework before tackling the world's most famous road circuit.

"With getting an entry approved for The Manx GP early 2019, before I knew it, it was the middle of the year," he said.

"Fitness wasn’t going too bad but I knew I needed to do more. However, with the foot injury I sustained in late 2018, it made the training I needed to do more difficult.

"I was also experiencing serious leg and back pains a month before I was due to go over to the Manx GP but when I arrived on the island I was feeling positive and looking forward to getting on the mountain course."

After setting up his bike, which had been given a refresh, it was time to start briefings before taking the bike across for a technical inspection.

"This is one of the most stressful parts of any road or track meeting but the bike went through fine," said Brooks.

"It meant I could relax for a few fours before I went out for a speed-controlled lap on the Saturday night.

"This all went well apart from the track being damp and a few puddles around the track."

The schedule had been for all the newcomers to get another lap in later on that same day but it did not happen as the equally-famous Manx weather began to take hold.

"It was cancelled because of rain and we had more of the same for the next few days but the weather can change frequently on the island so we finally got out for second lap practice lap on the Friday, which was the first time we had been properly unleashed around the mountain course," said Brooks.

Getting to grips with the track as he heads down Creg Ny Baa during qualifying. Picture: ottpix@btinternet.com

"The advice was to go into the corners slow and come out fast but with adrenaline taking over and I made a few mistakes, treating the course like a short circuit race, which was pushing me wide on a lot of the exits."

Even still, Brooks managed to immediately break the 100mph barrier, posting 103.21mph and 104.55mph efforts.

The next day he really got his head around the circuit and after listening to the advice of fellow riders he improved his average lap speeds to 108.43mph and 109.23mph.

Racing was supposed take place on the Monday but due to a red flag it was put back to the Tuesday – yet Brooks managed to get in another single lap on the Monday night and went quicker again, at 110.72mph.

"Weather was looking good come race day and before I knew it I was on the start line with the marshal's hand on my shoulder – I was ready for the tap to go.

"I started off in sixth so I knew I had a few riders I was hopefully looking to catch.

"I managed to catch the riders who started 20 and 10 seconds in front of me by Ballaugh Bridge eventually passing one before the Ballacrye jump before out-braking the other going into Sulby Bridge.

"These were the only two riders I saw the whole race."

After two laps it was time to pit and refuel before heading back down Bray Hill again for the final two circulations.

"I found the third lap to be the hardest as the bike was at full weight again having put 19.5-litres of fuel in.

"The bike was harder to throw in the corners so it was full concentration again.

"At the Gooseneck, on laps three and four, I lost the front end twice but it wasn’t enough for me to come off.

"Coming into Signpost Corner, I knew the race was nearly done, and getting to the grandstand I felt the relief of finishing the four-lap race.

"Coming up to the winners' enclosure they tell you to turn right or you go straight on. 'Right turn, Sir', was the response, which meant I knew I had a podium."

Brooks, far left, celebrates a third-place finish in the newcomers race with his family and team

Brooks had finished third in the Newcomers C Manx GP having completed the race in one hour, 20 minutes and 59 seconds, with a fastest lap of 113.85mph.

Next was qualifying for the Senior Manx GP and Brooks managed a lap of 114.60mph, which placed him 26th on the grid for the main race that had been brought forward to the Thursday due to the weather.

"This race was just extra practice and to get more track time," said Brooks.

"The wind had picked up a lot and it was hard work to keep control of the bike going over the mountain.

"I ended up dropping two places to finish in 28th position, in a race including more than 80 racers, which got me another Silver Replica.

"That was the Manx GP finished for 2019 and I was extremely happy with my times and results."