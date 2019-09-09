AFC Bridgnorth's Anwar Olugbon finds the net after just six seconds

Boss Steve Groome admitted he had not seen anything like it as Olugbon latched on to a long Phil Grove pass straight from kick-off before capitalising on confusion in the home defence to finish calmly in the West Midlands Premier Division contest.

Groome’s men doubled their lead through Elliot Lee on half-hour.

Cradley got one back after the break but Olugbon’s diving header from a corner restored the two-goal lead before Cradley’s 97th-minute second proved a consolation.

The goal is a record for AFC Bridgnorth, who were formed six years ago following the demise of Bridgnorth Town.

“My stop watch had it at eight seconds but the referee noted it down at six,” said bewildered boss Groome.

“I don’t know about a league record going back, I don’t even know where you’d find that out! As perfects starts go that’s up there. We had less than five touches.

“We wanted to get the ball forward quickly so gave it back to Phil Grove, there was confusion between their right-back and centre-back, who both missed his long ball, and Anwar was on a his bike to slip it under the keeper.”

Groome, whose side are now fifth after three wins on the spin, admitted there was a clear message afterwards.

He said: “It was the positive start you want but you’ve not won the game in six seconds. The last thing you want is to defend for 89-minutes plus. We told the lads to forget the goal.

“Anwar’s header for 3-1 was 90 seconds after they scored so it was a perfect response. The second-half was scrappy but we deserved it.”