Telepost add another cup in successful year

The Shrewsbury club, winners of the Shropshire Cup, added the Fullwood Cup at Old Shrewsbury.

They made up for the disappointment of losing in last year’s final of the 10-a-side knockout for Tanners Shrewsbury Division sides by beating Battlefield in the 2019 showpiece.

A league spokesman said: “They took a 3-1 lead and a 21-2 card from Hayden Lewis and 21-7 from Rob Jones in the middle put them in a commanding position as they took three more games, Battlefields’ only winner being man of the match Jim Evans 21-14. With the games shared at the back Telepost ran out 7-3 and plus 43 on aggregate.”

It was much closer on the other green as Hanwood captain Steve Price lifted the Scadding Cup after his side narrowly beat the Prince of Wales Hotel by 10 chalks with the games shared at 5-5.

Phil Price won 21-2 for the Cock Inn side and man of the match Neil Lewis won 21-3 for the Prince and, while the middle and back games were shared, Hanwood edged the aggregate in both sections.

The sensational run of county man Keith Wall and Chris Stretch in the Calverhall Doubles knows no end.

“They’ve done it again!” said organiser John Wynn after the Castlefields-Chester Road combination won the title for the fifth year in a row.

And this time the competition was a record breaker with 54 entries and a £250 first prize for the winners as they beat father and son, Geoff & Josh Warner (AWC), 21-11 in the final.

“Geoff and Josh were 11-7 up but Keith got the jack, went into the corners and they never saw it again as Keith and Chris ran out,” added Wynn.

Wall & Stretch beat Donna Bennett & Paul Bradley (Malpas Sports) 21-15 in the semi-finals while the Warners were defeating Matty Hyde & Dan Price of Castlefields 21-11.

“Thanks to sponsorship from JNH Wealth Management Ltd and extra money from the Family Day – which was really successful – we were able to increase the prize money and give the losing quarter-finalists their entry fee back,” said Wynn.

“One or two didn’t like going to play at Ash (22 pairs did to cope with the numbers), but the day was so successful that I think we’ll just carry on,” said Wynn.