Price signs off on superb club racing career in perfect style

The Shrewsbury veteran announced his retirement after claiming the Supersport 400 and Forgotten Era 251cc-500cc class championships at Tonfanau in Wales.

John Price hung up his leathers in perfect style after securing two class championships. Picture: Steve Snelling

"As these were my last races before retiring from racing I wanted to finish them all and secure the Supersport 400 championship," he said.

"I suffered a big high-side during the last round and it took me a good three weeks to recover – and this was my first time back out on the bike after that crash."

In perfect weather conditions, Price entered the fourth and final round with a plan in his head.

"I knew if I stayed in second place I would secure the championship, which I have held for five years, so it was a fantastic result."

Price was 10 points behind leader Phil Millard in the forgotten era championship but went on to finish first in class during the opening race.

His rival then suffered a DNF in the last race, which brought them level on 99 points, with Price securing the title after winning nine out of the 12 races in class.

"We had a fantastic day's racing and were emotionally overwhelmed by finishing on a such high," he said.

"Thanks as always to the organisers at Tonfanau, James Evan's Probike repairs and all the supporters for their encouragement.

"We have had a blast and will miss racing but our aim is to support James, other racers and to help out at Tonfanau."

Shrewsbury's Evans also returned from Wales a happy racer after finishing second in the 450 to 1100cc class championship, finishing third in race one and second in race two.

James Evans is already planning ahead for 2020 after another successful season on the roads and circuits. Picture: Steve Snelling

"I was a little bit gutted to come off in race three while running second but I would like to thank all my friends, family, girlfriend Naomi Wallace and sponsors that help and make it possible.

"On the plus side I set my personal best lap time, which is now 96mph. Preparations have already started for the 2020 race season and I'm always on the look out for new sponsors to get in touch via the PBR Racing team."

Telford's Paul Myler managed to finish second in the Forgotten Era Superbikes championship on his Yamaha 1000.

Paul Myler finished every race this year en route to finishing second in the championship. Picture: Steve Snelling

"I have been chasing little gremlins in the bike all year and its failure to launch at the start meant I was playing catch up in all three races," he said.

"Once it got going it was like a nuclear weapon so although I wasn't happy to finish second in the championship, I was chuffed to have finished every race this year."

Jason Wilkes, from Telford, recovered from an early crash to finish third in the 400-1100 Open class championship – and will now turn his attentions back to the road racing season.

Jason Wilkes is turning his attention back to road racing after finishing third in the Open class. Picture: Steve Snelling

"I started the first race in third place but ended up second and posted my quickest-ever lap round there, which 36 seconds, but in the second race I was taken out by a Panigale 1300cc," he said.

"It wasn't a great start but I'd managed to work my way back up to third and was chasing second when I lost the front end and crashed on the final corner.

"We got the bike back together and then I glued my finger back together, just using some superglue, and got a decent start in the third race and was quickly up to fourth, eventually finishing second in class.

"My Kawasaki ZX6R is pretty competitive and I'm looking forward to racing it at Manx GP next year and hopefully Oliver's Mount later this month.

"I finished third in the championship, which wasn't bad as I didn't compete in all the rounds. One clashed with the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

"I may also to the final round at Darley Moor but we'll have to see as my main focus now is about racing on the roads."

Bridgnorth's Chris Thomson says his confidence is finally returning after managing to get a few more track days and, vitally, securing a new sponsor for the 2020 campaign.

"After a poor start to the year we have got the bike back, as well as my confidence," he said.

"We have continued to train and attend track days to build from the huge learning curve that has been this year.

"I have a sponsorship placement in the Mallory championship as a firm has agreed to pay for the whole championship, as well as any damages.

"Touch wood I won't need that but it means no financial stress for 2020 and I'm really happy I've got another chance. It's one step towards my road licence dream."