Beech claims three wins during thrilling Thundersport GB meeting

It looked like lady luck had once again abandoned him at Anglesey in Wales when he crashed out of a commanding lead during the opening race in the Superteens class.

However, the 15-year-old, from Alveley, near Bridgnorth, bounced back in stunning style to claim three-straight wins, as well as breaking his own lap record twice around a track he had never seen before.

Harris' father Richard said: "We have been using the series as a bit of practice for the British Superbikes but in some ways it's turned out the other way round.

Harris rounds The Corkscrew en route to another Superteens win. Picture: Colin Port Images

"He qualified just 0.03-seconds off pole for the opening race and then, when the flag dropped, he broke the lap record.

"He had a three-second lead but there was an issue with the brake lever, which no-one had noticed.

"It was dangling down and it just dug into the tarmac when he went round a corner and threw him off the bike.

"It all happened on the last lap and he only had three more corners left. Had they all been left-hand turns he would probably have won!"

Advertising

Harris started second on the grid for race two of the Superteen class but was soon back in front and went on to win the race by three seconds, which put him on pole for the third.

"He had a few tussles early on but then pulled the pin and won – and it was the same for race four," said Richard.

"It meant he returned with three first-placed finishes from four races and he only lost the other because he crashed on the final lap.

"He also broke the lap record again in the final race so he'll hold on to that for at least another year. He had a great weekend.

Advertising

"I know how hard he's been trying all year and he just hasn't had the luck. Hopefully he's now turned the corner."

Harris is all smiles after making the top step. Picture: Colin Port Images

Harris will now turn his attention back to the British Superbike series this weekend at Oulton Park, when he competes in the British Junior Supersport class with the Bathams Racing team.

The junior supersport series then heads to Donington Park and Brands Hatch in October, missing the round in Assen, Holland.

There are also two more Thundersport rounds left, one at Cadwell Park and the other at Oulton Park, which has led to a little dilemma.

"The problem is the final Thundersport round clashes with the last BSB round, so he won't be able to make that," said Richard.

"It's for double points too, so it's likely to affect his championship hopes and will probably drop him down to third or fourth.

"He's currently second, about 100 points off first, and that's after missing six races due to clashes, crashes and mechanical failures, so it's amazing where he could be but it's just one of those things.

"He's still got nine BSB races left too, due to cancellations earlier in the campaign, with three at Oulton Park this weekend, three at Donington the first weekend in October and then three at Brands Hatch.

"He suits most of those tracks and hopefully he'll go well because the Kawasaki seem to have better straight speed but his Yamaha is better around the corners."