Paul Moore wants Saints to get back on track

The Saints began the season with three North West Counties Division One South wins from three but lost 3-2 to Sandbach United and 5-0 to high-flying Vauxhall Motors this week.

Moore said: “Vauxhall are strong but for 44 minutes we were in it. They had an unfair penalty after three minutes and we conceded just before half-time which deflated us. We were going for them.

“The game against Sandbach, we were 100 per cent done out by the referee. We had it taken away from us.

“But overall we’re very happy at the moment. We just want to get back to winning ways. We pride ourselves on standards and doing things right. We’re making changes and giving players a chance and won’t change. We’re glad the (5-0) defeat came early so we can put it right.”

St Martins, who are seventh, welcome Stockport Town to Park Hall tomorrow. Moore intends to bring in a versatile wide forward to help maintain the positive start.

Early leaders FC Oswestry Town go to Sandbach looking to extend their 100 per cent start to the season.

Matt Burton’s men have plundered in 23 goals from their first five games this term and conceded just three.

But they are not having it all their own way as Vauxhall Motors, fresh from their handsome victory over St Martins, are on their heels with exactly the same record.

The pair are followed by West Didsbury & Chorlton and Stone Old Alleynians, both who are also unbeaten.

At the bottom end of the table are Ellesmere Rangers, who are enduring a difficult start to the campaign.

Rangers, under new management pairing of Ryan Butcher and Micky Cutler, have lost all five of their matches, conceding 21 goals, including a 9-0 thrashing at Eccleshall on Wednesday.

They have another trip to Staffordshire to take on Stone Old Alleynians tomorrow.