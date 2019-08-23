Openers lead the victory charge

Saji was unbeaten on 45, while Lewin raced to 82 as Shropshire powered to 159-0 before the end of the 18th over at Burghill, Tillington & Weobley CC.

Earlier, Adithya Manigandan led the way with the ball, taking 4-38 as the hosts were dismissed for 157, with Joseph Cotham chipping in with 2-19.

The Under-13s also continued their fine season with a comprehensive victory over Herefordshire, this time by 139 runs.

Batting first, they rattled up 253-6 in their 40 overs with Jonathan Bland hitting 25, William Jenkins 37, Freddie Timmis 44, Hamza Bhatti 20 and Jovan Uppal 26, while late call-up Gabriel Downes was unbeaten on 42 at the close.

In reply, they dismissed their hosts for 114 with Henry Walker taking 3-33, Toby Edgerton 3-10, and Josh McDonald 2-28.

The Under-14s then made it three wins out of three for age group sides against Herefordshire when they beat their counterparts by three wickets.

Bowling first, Matthew Waller’s impressive 4-17, backed up by Harry Walker’s 2-30 helped restrict the hosts to 173-9 from their 45 overs.

Shropshire opener Hashim Rabi Ahmed hit 27, but they then lost wickets and were indebted to middle order contributions from Josh McDonald (20), Tom Griffin (41) and Charlie Bellfield (30) as they reached their victory target.

Shropshire’s Under-13 girls shone with the ball when they took on Warwickshire, dismissing their opponents for just 35.

Ella Thomas (3-6), Amy Griffiths (3-4) and Lauren Kenvyn (2-4) all impressed. Griffiths hit an unbeaten 24 to see Shropshire home.

The teams then played a second 25-overs-a-side game, with Warwickshire posting 136 – Freya Jones taking 2-5 and Kenvyn 2-23. In the run chase, Griffiths made 44 as Shropshire fell short on 103-5.

The following day the girls beat Warwickshire and Staffordshire in T20 games at Denstone College.

Against Warwickshire they posted 104-4 with Erin Newey hitting an unbeaten 37 and Kenvyn 28 not out. The Bears were then restricted to 93-6 with Angharad Morgan picking up 2-7.

They dismissed Staffordshire for 68 with two wickets apiece for Kenvyn, Jones and Thomas, before knocking off the runs for the loss of seven wickets.

They ran out of steam in their final game, dismissed for 66 by Warwickshire who won by of five wickets.