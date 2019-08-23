Danny Carter is keen to maintain standards

Boss Danny Carter has seen his side make a flying start in the West Midlands League Premier Division with three wins from three games firing them to the top of the standings.

Carter is delighted with his new-look side’s early efforts and wants more of the same when they rock up at Dudley Town tomorrow.

“We have really hit the ground running,” said Carter. “We have set our standards and I want us to stay at those levels.

“But Dudley are managed by Matty Lovatt and they will be bang on it. We face a tough game tomorrow.

“There was a big overhaul in the summer and I think there are only three players from last season who are still here. But we had a good pre-season and we have played some good football.

“I knew we had a good squad but things have probably come together a bit quicker than I expected.”

Carter’s men romped to 7-1 win over Dudley Sports last weekend. They led 5-1 at the break but were given an example of the standards their boss demands.

“The lads probably came in at half-time last week expecting a pat on the back, but I gave them a bit of a rocket. I didn’t think we had played that well.

“But in the second half we went out and controlled the game and I was pleased with how they played.”

Wem will be aiming to build on last week’s opening win of the season against Cradley Town when they travel to winless Darlaston Town.

Bridgnorth, who opened their account last week at the expense of Dudley Town, travel to face high-flying Black Country Rangers.

Shawbury are also on the road, away to Littleton.