Dan Watts in record-breaking form

Watts’ time of 22 minutes 51 seconds bettered the previous best by seven seconds.

Andy Bason’s course record of 23:01 had stood since 2010 but it was bettered twice in July, lastly by William Truelove with a time of 22:58. Watts, who is chasing the overall series title, was riding the unconventional course, but that proved to be no obstacle as he moved up to joint second overall in the standings.

The Scenic 10 course is highly regarded by the riders, presenting a different challenge to other rounds, with a range of features and requiring maximum concentration throughout.

It was Watts’ first time riding the circuit, and he said: “It’s a course with so much variation you can’t not enjoy it, even if it does throw in some surprises just to check you’re paying attention.

“Riding the TT bike turned into somewhat of a white knuckle ride at points, but it all adds to the fun.

“I never expected the course record so to come away with that makes the win even sweeter, and I’ll certainly be back next year to have another go.”

Chris Halford is leading the overall series and finished third on the day, which was enough to see him win the veterans’ title with three rounds still to go.

“I made it my target this year, so I am very pleased,” said Halford. “It’s a bonus to be leading the overall series.

Halford has a lead of 40 points from Watts at the top of the overall standings, with the final three rounds taking place on consecutive Saturdays starting September 21.

In the women’s series, Hannah Lancaster set the best time of 28:18, and Alison Dockney also had a good day, narrowing the gap to Louise Hurdley at the top of the women’s series.

Henri Bedford was the only junior series entrant in the Scenic 10 and has already won the category, but an impressive fourth place on the course moved him up to fourth place in the overall series.