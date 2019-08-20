Wem and Worfield net key wins in title battle

Table-toppers Wem and second-placed Worfield are separated by just four points – with the duo set to go head-to-head in a crunch clash next Monday – following respective victories over Bomere Heath and St Georges.

But Quatt slipped off the pace following a 114-run loss at Wellington.

A superb performance with the ball saw Wem ease to a 117-run triumph away to Bomere.

In a rain-affected game, Wem declared on 180-6 after 29 overs, with Harry Chandler and Raj Biswa their main run-getters.

Opener Chandler top-scored with 66, while Biswa made 58. Harry Bolland picked up 3-36 for Bomere.

The home side were soon in trouble when they replied thanks to a devastating opening burst from seamer Danny Cohen.

He claimed three quick victims to reduce Bomere to 17-3. Cohen eventually finished with impressive figures of 5-21 as the home side fell for 63.

Spinner Biswa offered excellent support with 3-16 from 10 overs while Ben Peel took 2-7.

Wem skipper Sam Peate was pleased with the victory after being concerned his side may fall victim to the weather again.

“We did well to get the game on and all credit to Bomere for the work they did and their willingness to play,” said Peate.

“The last thing we wanted was to be beaten by the weather again.

“It was 33-overs-a-side and we declared a few overs early to give ourselves more overs to bowl Bomere out.

“We got some early wickets and Danny Cohen bowled really, as he has done all season, and got his just rewards.”

Tom Whitney and Ryan Quiney were the standout performers for Worfield in their 51-run success against St Georges.

Opener Whitney fell four runs short of a deserved century as Worfield declared after 47 overs with 250-7 on the board. Australian import Michael Delacovo made 52.

Spinner Quiney then took centre stage with the ball as he maintained his impressive form.

He reeled off 15 overs to end with figures of 6-46 as St Georges were dismissed for 199 in the 48th over.

Chris Miller had got the visitors off to a flying start with 61 from 46 balls at the top of the order. Ben Miller made 32 before becoming one of Quiney’s six victims.

Quatt’s title hopes took a hit as they found themselves on the receiving end of an impressive all-round display from Wellington.

Daniel Vaughan batted superbly for a fine 116 out of Wellington’s total of 196-7. Craig Jones was the pick of the Quatt attack with 3-40.

Wendell Wagner (3-30) and Josh Pistorius (4-28) then ripped through the Quatt line-up to reduce them to 42-7.

Alex Biddle (53) played a lone hand with the bat for Quatt as they were rolled over for 82.

Ludlow chalked up a comfortable eight-wicket success at home to Allscott Heath.

Joe Williams was in fine form with the ball for the hosts, picking up 6-46 to help dismiss the visitors for 133.

After slipping to 24-2 in reply, James Kinder (46) and Will Sparrow (68) combined for an unbroken third-wicket century stand to see Ludlow to victory in the 26th over.

Newport picked up a winning draw in their clash at Sentinel.

The contest was reduced to 35 overs per side and Mas Hasnain top-scored with 49 in Newport’s 171-9. Joe Yapp (4-33) and Andrew Harrison (3-35) shone with the ball.

In reply, Sentinel ended on 129-7 with Malcolm Serplet unbeaten on 52. Sam Davies took 5-46 for the visitors.

The clash between Whitchurch and Madeley was washed out.