Super Stretton secure Shropshire spoils

Stretton eased to a 5-2 success at home to Ludlow in their opening game of the season.

James Hill and Owen Holdsworth shared top billing with two goals each, with Dean Richards completing a nap hand for the home side.

Newport are sitting at the top of the early standings after making it two wins from two games.

After falling behind to Coven, Newport were in charge by the break thanks to braces from Jordan Turton and Matty Male.

Boss Richard Priest was pleased with his side’s efforts.

“It was a good win,” said Priest. “We went behind early when we didn’t defend a free-kick well and got punished.

“It was a fairly even first half, but we were very much more clinical than them.

We ended the half with a 4-1 lead through Jordan Turton and Matty Male. Both players caused Coven problems with their pace and movement all game.

In the second half they managed to get one back from a speculative free-kick, which our goalkeeper Josh Dudley would have been disappointed not to keep out, but he more than made up for it with two one-on-one saves.”

The result was never in danger the game ended 4-2 and it was nice to see a decent crown down to watch.