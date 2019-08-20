Oswestry hit Town for five

Cheadle Town were the latest side to be swept aside as Oswestry cruised to a 5-1 victory.

Harry Bower fired the visitors in front after 10 minutes, with Michael O’Reilly and David Howarth adding further goals to make it 3-0 at the break.

An own goal reduced the deficit early in the second half, but Steven Evans then restored Oswestry’s three-goal advantage just after the hour. Bower wrapped up the scoring in the 90th minute.

St Martins suffered their first defeat of the season as they were edged out 3-2 at home to Sandbach United.

An own goal had given the hosts an early lead, but they then fell 3-1 behind before Jamie Hands netted.

Ellesmere Rangers were also beaten on home soil – 2-1 by Vauxhall Motors.

Rangers looked to have snatched a point when Emmanuel Williams levelled with a minute to go, but Vauxhall struck four minutes into added time to move into second place behind Oswestry on goal difference.