Menu

Advertising

Oswestry hit Town for five

By Nick Elwell | Grassroots | Published:

Oswestry Town’s formidable form continued as they made it four wins from four in the North West Counties League First Division North.

Oswestry hit Town for five

Cheadle Town were the latest side to be swept aside as Oswestry cruised to a 5-1 victory.

Harry Bower fired the visitors in front after 10 minutes, with Michael O’Reilly and David Howarth adding further goals to make it 3-0 at the break.

An own goal reduced the deficit early in the second half, but Steven Evans then restored Oswestry’s three-goal advantage just after the hour. Bower wrapped up the scoring in the 90th minute.

St Martins suffered their first defeat of the season as they were edged out 3-2 at home to Sandbach United.

An own goal had given the hosts an early lead, but they then fell 3-1 behind before Jamie Hands netted.

Ellesmere Rangers were also beaten on home soil – 2-1 by Vauxhall Motors.

Rangers looked to have snatched a point when Emmanuel Williams levelled with a minute to go, but Vauxhall struck four minutes into added time to move into second place behind Oswestry on goal difference.

Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News