Ams win as the goals flow

The West Midlands League Division One encounter served up 11 goals, with Ams running out 6-5 winners after leading 6-1.

A hat-trick from Shane Thomas, a brace from Matt Elsmore and a strike from Ross Jones had put Ams firmly in charge before the loss of both their centre-backs saw the hosts hit back. Ams boss Micky Baker felt his side were well worth the win, but is looking for better game management.

“We were 6-1 up with 15 minutes to go and lost both centre-halves. We had to put square pegs in round holes and change formation which affected us badly,” he said.

“The scoreline flattered the hosts but we have to be managing games better in those situations.”

Allscott kicked off their season with an impressive 5-2 success at Team Dudley. Leon Blake, Jack Davies, Stuart Ellis, Louis Jones and substitute Daniel Blackwell netted