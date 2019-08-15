Telford athletes seal league promotion

Telford scored 362 points, their highest of the season and 20 more than their closest rivals Stoke, who had won all three of the previous meetings.

Finishing first on the day confirmed their overall promotion to Division Two as they finished second overall with 20 league points behind Stoke who go up as champions with 23 points.

Telford AC team managers Elaine Davies (women) and Verone Wilkinson (men) were delighted to be promoted after the club have spent the last eight years in division three – and it will be 12 years since the team last competed in division two as a joint men and women’s team.

There were many highlights on the day from a strong team that included a good mix of under-17s, under-20s, seniors and masters over-35 athletes.

Jamie Carter and Jamie Wilkinson continued their winning ways as they completed an unbeaten season in the A and B string javelin with Jamie Carter winning the A event throwing 44.55m, while Jamie Wilkinson threw 44.14, as well as winning the A and B events were overall first and second.

Lucy Elcock, from Sheriffhales, had a great day as she blasted to impressive victories in the 100m and 200m in 12.5secs and 25.4.

Bethany Masefield ran in the B races of both sprints in 13.6 and her fastest 200m of the season with 27.8.

Both girls contributed to the winning 4 x 100m relay team, joined by Dani Hales and Freya Goodrich, to run 51.2.

Fran Garrott also continued her unbeaten run in the women’s javelin as she threw 31.69m to complete a full set of league victories and she also won the B string shot put with 8.41m.

Her javelin partner Kim Carter did her usual four events, gaining very valuable points for the team finished second in the A string discus with 34.61m, second in the A hammer, with 30.15, third in the A shot and third in the B string javelin with 15.20m.

Tobie Watson, fourth in the recent English Schools Championships, also had a good day as he remained unbeaten in the 400m hurdles race which he again won in 58.4. He was also first in the B string triple jump with 12.21m.

Jack Brothers, from Wellington, won the A triple jump as he recorded 13.15m. He was delighted to get a new long jump personal best as he placed third in the A competition jumping 6.35m. Jack, who had a busy day, was also fourth in the 100m hurdles in 16.8.

Jake Watson comfortably won the pole vault as he cleared an impressive 4.60m as well as featuring in the B string discus and a leg in the 4 x 400m relay.

Gregor Sukara Fielding gained maximum points for Telford as he won the B string pole vault clearing 3.40m.

The other victory for Telford on the day came from Alex Burrows, who made a welcome return to action after a mid-season injury as he won the 1,500m in 4.11.7.

Dylan Gillett continued his recent good form as he ran a new 13 seconds personal best of 8.56 to come second in the 3,000m.

Ruby Hancox ran her fastest ever 400m as she came third in the A 400m race in 62.3 knocking a full second off her previous best and also won the B 800m in 2.25.9.

Tom Berry ran his second fastest 400m of the season as he finished third in the 400m A race in 52.8.

Claire Martin – current leader of the Sexarathon Series – ran her fastest 1,500m for two years as she finished second in 4.49.5, while Rachel Coupe was also second in the B race in 5.05.8.

Mark Elliott, second in the Welsh Masters Championships at Brecon recently, was second in the hammer as he threw 39.83m, while Dave Garrott was also second in the B event as he threw 23.52m.

Dani Hales also had a busy day, gaining valuable team points, as she was third in the long jump, 4.96m, fourth in the high jump, 1.35m and fourth in the triple jump 9.88m, as well as a leg in the 4 x 100m relay, while the men’s 4 x 100m (43.8) and 4 x 400m (3.37) teams both ran well as they were both second in what was the club’s second fastest time of the season in both races.

The club stage the Telford Games Open Track and Field Meeting on Saturday, September 7.