Squad strength keeps Worfield in title race

Worfield sit four points adrift of table-toppers Wem in the Shropshire Cricket League top flight with five games remaining.

Walker was missing five first-team regulars for the trip to Audley Avenue but his men edged home to win by two wickets.

“I don’t think many teams would have survived the problems we have had recently,” said Walker.

“It’s testament to the strength of the senior squad at Worfield that we are still in the title race.”

Walker was reluctant to single people out, but pointed at the contribution Jake Rowlands had made over the last few weeks.

“Jake had major knee surgery last year and wondered whether he would ever play again,” he added.

“He started this year playing a few 3rd XI games and then suddenly found himself making his 1st XI debut opening the bowling. He has done a great job and he batted brilliantly in a real pressure situation at Newport.”

After being put in, Newport looked set for a big total when they reached 104-1.

Opener Maisam Hasnain Jaffri made 57 but youngster Matt Rees (2-30) and Worfield stalwart Will Weir, making only his second appearance of the season, put the brakes on as the hosts finished on 174-7.

Openers Tom Whitney (28) and Ollie Gilks (24) got Worfield’s chase off to a good start before their departures to Mark Downes sparked a mini collapse to 80-5.

Michael DeIacovo stood firm with 57 and an unbeaten 26 from Rowlands saw Worfield home.

Leaders Wem returned to winning ways with a 66-run defeat of Sentinel.

Raj Biswa played a key role in the home side’s innings as they posted 237-9 from their 48 overs after opting to bat first. Biswa hit eight fours in his 86, which came off just 88 balls, with Martyn Davies supporting with a half century. Andrew Harrison (3-25) was the pick of the Sentinel bowlers.

The visitors’ reply got off to a promising start with an opening partnership of 48 between Ed Ashlin and Steven Gray.

Ben Peel removed the top three on his way to finishing with 4-25, while Biswa also made a major contribution with the ball taking 5-35. Sentinel were all out for 171, skipper Ashlin top scoring with 40.

Third-placed Quatt brushed aside Bomere Heath by 96 runs.

James Ralph top scored in Quatt’s 206-8 while Jonathan Clifton’s battling 61 was in vain as Bomere were dismissed for 110.

A terrific 108 from Vansh Bajaj helped Whitchurch beat bottom club Allscott Heath by 145 runs. Whitchurch made 254-8 before dismissing the hosts for 109. Josh Pistorius took 3-10 as Wellington won at Madeley by 64 runs, the visitors posting 190-5 off 37 overs before bowling the home team out for 126.

Ludlow eased their relegation fears with a five-wicket win at St Georges.

Chris and Ben Miller made 64 and 78 respectively but the rest of the batsmen contributed just 37 as the hosts were all out for 191. Opener Luke Miles hit 80 to set Ludlow on their way to victory.