New winners of Memorial Trophy

The Wrockwardine Wood-Sir John Bayley partners won the annual open mixed doubles at the Telford club, coming out on top of a cracking final against Wrockites Sian Skelton and Dan Taylor.

Reflecting on Sunday’s competition, organiser Tony Rhodes – Nicholas’s father – said: “What a fantastic day playing for a very special shield (and £750 in prize money).

“I had great help from many of my St Georges friends and I thank them all – with special thanks to Simon Madeley and Jacqueline Madeley of MFE for sponsoring our event again. Words don’t cover how grateful I am.

“As to the bowling, well there were new winners again in Scott Simpson and Hollie Bishton, who won a superb final 21-16, beating Dan Taylor and Siân Skelton and coming out on top of a very strong last eight.

“The charity Bloodwise will receive another super donation once we've added up the proceeds.

“It was another great day for the club in memory of Nicholas - we did him proud again.”

Winner Bishton added: “Every year you do him proud.

“It’s a bitter-sweet competition and everybody in the bowls world knows how much this means to Tony, Amanda (his mum) and Matthew (his brother).

“It was a pleasure to enter and an honour to win it.”