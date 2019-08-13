Advertising
New winners of Memorial Trophy
Hollie Bishton and Scott Simpson put the icing on another emotional day for St Georges as they won the Nicholas Rhodes Memorial Trophy.
The Wrockwardine Wood-Sir John Bayley partners won the annual open mixed doubles at the Telford club, coming out on top of a cracking final against Wrockites Sian Skelton and Dan Taylor.
Reflecting on Sunday’s competition, organiser Tony Rhodes – Nicholas’s father – said: “What a fantastic day playing for a very special shield (and £750 in prize money).
“I had great help from many of my St Georges friends and I thank them all – with special thanks to Simon Madeley and Jacqueline Madeley of MFE for sponsoring our event again. Words don’t cover how grateful I am.
“As to the bowling, well there were new winners again in Scott Simpson and Hollie Bishton, who won a superb final 21-16, beating Dan Taylor and Siân Skelton and coming out on top of a very strong last eight.
“The charity Bloodwise will receive another super donation once we've added up the proceeds.
“It was another great day for the club in memory of Nicholas - we did him proud again.”
Winner Bishton added: “Every year you do him proud.
“It’s a bitter-sweet competition and everybody in the bowls world knows how much this means to Tony, Amanda (his mum) and Matthew (his brother).
“It was a pleasure to enter and an honour to win it.”
