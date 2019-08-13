Duo maintain perfect start

Both sides have maximum points from three games – the only teams in the division to do so – with Oswestry top of the table on goal difference.

The table-toppers' latest success was a 5-1 thumping of Alsager Town on Saturday.

Chris Sergeant put them ahead after 20 minutes only for Cory Wright to level 14 minutes later.

Harry Bower instantly restored Oswestry's lead with David Howarth, Connor Courtenay and Liam Parry netting in the second half.

Manager Matt Burton said: "We started well and took control early on and squandered a number of opportunities in front of goal or with our final ball.

"Saying that, it was in difficult conditions with swirling wind and rain. It was good to see Chris get his first goal and his performance deserved the goal.

"Our second was a good individual effort with Harry cutting in on his left foot and bending the ball in the top corner.

"We did concede on the counter and it's something that we need to learn from. Fitness and quality showed in the second half and saw us run out comfortable winners. It is a good start to the campaign, but lots we need to work on."

Advertising

A 58th-minute goal from James Durman was enough to give St Martins the points at Cheadle T

"I thought it was a tough game," said boss Paul Moore. "No side took control in the first half but they had two chances and hit our woodwork both times. Other than that I don't really think we were in trouble.

"We dominated the second half and had a good goal disallowed for a dubious offside.

"We scored from a corner routine we've been practising which is always satisfying. Overall a well-earned hard-fought three points away from home so a good start."

Advertising

Ellesmere Rangers lie at the foot of the table without a point after losing 3-0 at Cheadle Heath Nomads.

Joint-manager Mick Cutler admitted: "We got punished for poor marking off set-pieces, all three goals came from dead balls.

"Open play was even, but we have a young side that will hopefully learn quickly from their mistakes."