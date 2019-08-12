County’s U14s hold nerve to win thriller

It was a win that looked unlikely as Shropshire were reduced to 55-5 in their reply to the visitor’s 207.

But late-order runs from Charlie Belfield (48) and Luke Bahia (30), ensured a thrilling finish with last man Hugh Morris surviving 13 balls to help Griffin (57 not out from 56 balls) knock off the last ten runs needed for victory.

Earlier Morris had taken 2-40, Harry Darley 3-43 and Matthew Waller 3-33 to help bowl out the visitors.

The Under 13s continued their fine form after victory at the Taunton Festival with a big win over Worcestershire at Willey CC despite an early setback.

Batting first, they lost two early wickets before they recovered to hit 215-8 off their 40 overs with William Jenkins making a half-century, Freddie Timmis 34 and Jovan Uppal 35.

In reply, the Worcestershire batsmen had no answer to the Shropshire attack and were bowled out for 65 with Hamza Bhatti claiming an impressive 4-10, Josh McDonald 2-9 and Uppal 2-15.

Harry Cooke, fresh from his call-up to represent the Midlands at the prestigious Bunbury Festival, hit 120 for the Under 15 Boys in their 140-run victory over Staffordshire at Shifnal.

With Will Lewin hitting 46 and Charlie Walker an unbeaten 43, Shropshire finished their 50 overs on 266-6. In the reply, Alex Gallimore took 3-23 and Cooke 2-8 as the visitors were dismissed for 126.

Advertising

Arjun Cherukuri starred with both bat and ball as the Under 11 Boys beat Northamptonshire in a T20 game at the Shrewsbury School Festival.

He took 2-10 as Northants were restricted to 102-5, and then hit an unbeaten 22 from 22 balls to go with Harry Parton’s 29 as they knocked off the runs for the loss of two wickets with three balls to spare.

They also took on Herefordshire in a 40-over game at Shrewsbury and bowled their opponents out for 238 with Oliver Potter taking 4-41, Matthew Morris 3-47 and Max Lloyd 3-28. In the reply, Ranvir Singh hit 21 and Potter 23 as Shropshire were dismissed for 154.