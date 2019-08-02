Ross Magill turns on the style at Ludlow

Having been in fine form for much of the year, winning the Midland Closed Amateur Championship in June, Magill was the man to beat according to most.

And he certainly lived up to his billing as he recorded superb scores of 67 and 71 for a two-under par 138 total, a full six shots clear of his nearest rival, to lift the Irving Bowl.

With such a fine gross score, it followed that Magill’s net score was also the best of the weekend, securing him the George Duncan Putter also.

In the main gross competition, Darren Humphries was Magill’s nearest challenger, with scores of 71 and 73 giving him a 144 total, four ahead of third-placed Andy Greenhalgh (73 and 75).

Will Evans took second place in the net competition with scores of 69 and 70, ahead of Nick Giles (68 and 71), with Evans’ better second round score giving him the edge.

George Barker was another player celebrating a winning double after returning gross and net scores of 175 and 141 respectively to claim the Junior Scratch Cup and Junior Cup.