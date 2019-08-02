Declan Allen fired up for Shawbury project

Allen won a league and cup double with AFC Telford United’s under-18 side last season – winning Shropshire FA’s grassroots coach of the year along the way – and has taken some promising talents over with him.

“It’s a different challenge, of course. There’s more of a results emphasis on things now as opposed to developing players,” said Allen.

“But we’ve been able to bring the players we want in, and we’re treating it as a project.

“We’ve made six or seven signings, youth lads from Telford, to see if they can do it consistently in men’s football.

“Steve Nicholson was the captain for two years, and David Jones was the top scorer, so we’re happy to have them here with us.”

Sean Evans – former coach of both Shrewsbury and Telford ladies’ teams – is working alongside Allen as assistant too.

Shawbury face a testing start to the season on Saturday away to Premier Division title favourites Wolverhampton Casuals, who finished third last term and won the League Cup (CHECK).

Shawbury ended the last campaign in 16th place and Allen is not making any bold predictions for the season ahead.

Advertising

“I think it’s too early to set a target like promotion,” he said.

“We’ve got some younger players in and it’s a fresh start for the club. But it’s an opportunity.

“Myself and Sean have got different contacts in the game, and football is about contacts.

“We’ve got some good people around the club and, hopefully, we can achieve something together.”