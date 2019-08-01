Sparrow fires Renegades to glory

Ludlow played host to finals day where supporters were treated to some excellent cricket that featured a number of high-class individual performances.

The day was the culmination of the summer-long competition that should have feature the top four teams in the standings.

But unfortunately, Cleobury Mortimer had to pull out on the morning leaving Renegades, Ludlow and Corvedale to battle it out for the silverware.

The format for the day was changed with the three teams deciding to play a round robin competition consisting of three 30-over matches – 15-overs per side.

The opening clash of the day between Ludlow and Corvedale proved to be a thriller.

After winning the toss, Ludlow elected to bat first and a fine knock from Sam Roberts helped them up to 159-8.

Roberts struck 89 while Joe Williams chipped in with 23. Ed Riley was the pick of the Corvedale attack with figures of 3-21 and he was backed up by Ian Simmons, with 2-25 and Mohammad Sher Zahid, who claimed 3-22.

In reply, Corvedale started really well and were well up with the run rate as openers Luke Miles and Ian Simmons scored freely before the latter fell for a well-struck 37.

Miles continued the chase in fine style on his way to a superb unbeaten 95 as the contest went down to the final ball.

And with five needed five to win, Bryn Simmons stepped up to the plate and smashed a six to clinch an eight-wicket success and earn his side two points.

Ludlow were quickly back in action when they lined up against Renegades in the second contest.

A quickfire 35 from Glen Whittaker get Ludlow off to a flying start but the mainstay of the innings was captain Joe Williams who scored 64.

Danny Ashley added a useful 20 not out late on as Ludlow ended their innings on 160-7.

Renegades’ most impressive bowler was Luke Hicks with 3-28 from his three overs.

Hicks then took centre stage with the bat in the push for victory.

He opened the innings and looked in good touch as he compiled 65 runs. He couldn’t quite get Renegades over the line, but the job was finished off by Keanu Cooper (27) and Harry Small (13), with four balls remaining and three wickets in hand.

Ludlow’s defeat meant that the last game between Corvedale and Renegades was a straight shootout for the trophy.

Corvedale won the toss and elected to field and soon had Renegades in trouble as Hicks and Jim Alderson departed early. But Renegades skipper Will Sparrow then played the innings of the day.

Sparrow joined forces with opener Cooper with the duo sharing a superb 166-run stand.

Cooper made 66 but Sparrow went on to score brilliant unbeaten 110 out of a daunting total of 213-4.

Coverdale lost Miles cheaply at the start of their reply but rallied through brothers Ian and Bryn Simmons.

Ian eventually fell for 56 but Bryan kept going and with one over to go 25 runs were needed.

Louis Watkins was charged with the task of bowling the final over and he held his nerve to restrict Corvedale to just 12, finishing with 3-38, while Bryn ended one run short of a deserved century.

Ludlow chairman Phil Parker was on hand to present the silverware to Renegades skipper Sparrow.

A number of individual awards to mark the end of the competition were also dished out with Coverdale claiming a clean sweep.

Bryn Simmons took the best fielder accolade, while Riley and Miles were took the respective best bowler and batsman awards.