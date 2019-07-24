World Cup success boosts girls football initiative at AFC Bridgnorth

The club launched a new 'Wildcats' initiative earlier this year and the coaching classes, over the last couple of months in conjunction the Lionesses campaign in France, have been a roaring success.

Spartans volunteer Sten Lloyd revealed that the club have been 'bowled over' by the response from young girls, aged between five and 12, that want to get involved in the sport.

As well as training session led by inspirational local football stars, Lloyd described how the memorable World Cup journey – in which England reached the last four before going down to the USA – had helped attract more interest.

The sessions run through the term time and are now nearing a close, but Bridgnorth Spartans continue to run training sessions for their junior sides at under-6s, under-7s and under-8s throughout the summer – all of which are sessions for boys and girls.

"There's been so much hype, the interest has been really good," said Lloyd.

"I think all the participants in young girls leagues has really gone up, in all age groups.

"People are starting to understand that football is inclusive now.

"We had a session on Tuesday and the kids rushed home to watch the England (versus USA) game.

Advertising

"We've been bowled over. Numbers have gone up and down with holidays and things like that but we've had a core of 20 or 30 every week.

"And the Wildcats sessions are everywhere. I was speaking to a friend about one in Dudley."

Record Wolves Women appearance holder Anne Johnson, now captain of Kidderminster Harriers, and current Wolves skipper Anna Price have given sessions for the youngsters at the club's Oldbury Wells base.

Wildcats coaches also help lead the sessions.

Advertising

Johnson's children are also coached in sessions as are Wolves Women's great Claire Hakeman.

And the very presence of the footballers is only helping raise the buzz with the young girl.

"It has been inspiring for the girls," added Lloyd.

"Anna Price brought in a box of programmes from last season and some had her picture on the front.

"The kids were having them signed and having their picture taken. They all got so excited and could really see how big girls' and women's football is.

"I want us to be able to go and watch a Wolves Women pre-season game so hopefully we can sort that."

England's Lionesses still have a final match to play in the World Cup as they tackle Sweden in the third and fourth placed play-off on Saturday (CHECK***).

Such is the interest of the Women's World Cup on a global stage that Harriers captain and Wildcats coach Johnson was interviewed on the BBC World Service – her words stretching across the planet – on the impact that the competition has had.

"We're really proud of how women's football is doing in the UK," she said.

"England lost but I think women's football is the winner all over the world. The impetus it has put on all the girls involved, even in my little town Bridgnorth, there are girls getting involved.

"They know the ladies involved and they've got role models whereas 30 years ago when I first started playing we didn't have that.

"It's fantastic and long may it continue.

"The women haver got a long way to go but this is a great start. Sponsorship will come and it will continue to gather momentum."

Young age group training at Bridgnorth Spartans runs through the summer at Oldbury Wells every Tuesday at 6.30pm.

The best way to get involved is to visit the club's Facebook page 'AFC Bridgnorth Spartans' or contact Sten Lloyd 07789487485.