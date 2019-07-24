Shropshire Revolution checking on quarterback Chris Smith ahead of crunch final-day clash

Smith turned his ankle in last weekend’s 42-0 defeat at NFC One South champions Sandwell Steelers and will be assessed before the trip across the Midlands.

All eyes have long been on the final day of the regular season as third-placed Nottingham welcome fourth-placed Revolution (kick-off 2pm), with both teams knowing their campaign is on the line.

Both teams are tied after five wins and four defeats to this point, with second place in the standings enough to secure play-off football.

Lancashire Wolverines currently hold that spot but finish their season at the fearsome Steelers this weekend, with the champions eyeing a perfect 10-0 record.

The Rev have a superior head-to-head record against Lancashire, so know victory over the Caesars will likely put them in the postseason.

Head coach Neil Holtschke said: “Pre-game is about trying to focus and control the nerves but once it starts you get in the zone.

“There’s such a lot riding on it so there are nerves at the moment but that’s good because it’ll make sure we prepare properly.

“These are the games you want to play in, games that matter, it feels like a big game.

“Our pre-season target was getting the play-offs so it’s a test of whether we hit our objectives. There’s an air of excitement about it and a little air of trepidation because we’ve not got there yet.”

The Caesars won 20-6 in Telford in early June, in a clash that Holtschke believes his players did not do themselves justice.

“You’d just have them as favourites on paper being at home and having got that win,” the head coach added.

“It gives them a slight edge but it’s only slim margins, maybe 60-40 or 55-45. It comes down to those margins.”